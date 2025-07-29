Malaysia explores silver economy potential for ageing population

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is exploring the potential of the silver economy as a new growth driver to help the nation manage the socio-economic impact of becoming an ageing society by 2043, said Deputy Economy Minister Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib.

She said the Economy Ministry, in collaboration with relevant ministries and agencies, may consider setting up a national council on ageing population to spearhead the development of the silver economy, as outlined in the National Ageing Blueprint (NAB) 2025–2045.

“The NAB was presented at the National Economic Action Council meeting on Feb 12, 2025.

“The meeting agreed that 11 high-impact interventions involving various ministries and agencies should be implemented immediately to lay a strong foundation in facing population ageing,” she told the Dewan Rakyat during the oral question-and-answer session today.

She was responding to a question from Tan Kok Wai (PH-Cheras), who asked about strategic policies and interventions to position the ageing population as a catalyst for economic growth.

Hanifah also gave her assurance that the effort to strengthen the nation’s readiness for demographic ageing will be included in the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), which is scheduled to be tabled this week.

“I do not have the details at this moment, but inshaaAllah, the 13MP presentation will offer more comprehensive information,” she added. - Bernama