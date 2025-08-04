Malaysia fire department prepares for nuclear power plant safety

KUCHING: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is prepared to upgrade its personnel and equipment to handle potential risks linked to the proposed construction of a nuclear power plant in the country.

JBPM Director-General Datuk Seri Nor Hisham Mohammad confirmed that the department has already taken proactive steps by training 429 personnel across 17 Hazardous Materials (Hazmat) Response Teams nationwide. These teams are equipped to manage radioactive exposure incidents.

“The technology for nuclear plant construction and fire prevention systems is well-developed and adheres to international safety standards. However, the industry must supply monitoring tools like dosimeters and detection devices to nearby fire stations,” he said after officiating the 2024 Fire Service Medal Awards ceremony.

Nor Hisham added that reactor safety would depend on the plant’s final design and site plan. JBPM will collaborate with other agencies to develop a detailed emergency response strategy.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof recently stated that the government is assessing the feasibility of nuclear power projects in Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah to meet rising energy demands.

As Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, Fadillah noted that proximity to water sources—such as rivers, seas, or large lakes—is a key factor in the ongoing study for the plant’s cooling system. - Bernama