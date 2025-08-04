Italy fines Shein €1 million for misleading green claims

ROME: Italy’s competition authority has imposed a €1 million ($1.15 million) fine on the company managing Shein’s European websites for deceptive environmental claims. The AGCM watchdog found the fast-fashion giant misled consumers about its sustainability efforts.

The AGCM stated that Shein’s parent company, Infinite Styles Services Co. Ltd, promoted clothing with “vague, generic, and overly emphatic” green messaging.

Claims about product recyclability were deemed false or confusing, as materials and recycling systems did not support the assertions.

Consumers were led to believe Shein’s products were entirely sustainable and recyclable, which the watchdog said was inaccurate.

The AGCM also criticised Shein’s pledges to cut emissions by 25% by 2030 and achieve net-zero by 2050, noting the company’s emissions actually rose in 2023 and 2024.

Environmental groups have long warned about fast fashion’s ecological impact, including excessive water use, chemical pollution, and textile waste clogging landfills.

Shein, known for rapid production cycles, has not yet commented on the fine. - AFP