Malaysia forms maritime law reform committee to modernise shipping sector

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) has officially launched the Malaysia Maritime Law Revision and Reform Committee (MLRRC) to modernise the country’s maritime legal framework.

Chaired by Federal Court judge Tan Sri Nallini Pathmanathan, the committee will oversee reforms to align Malaysia’s shipping laws with international standards.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke presented appointment letters to committee members, marking the start of a phased review process.

The initiative supports Budget 2025’s legal and institutional reforms, aiming to enhance Malaysia’s maritime trade competitiveness.

Malaysia relies heavily on sea trade, with 94.6 per cent of its commerce conducted via shipping.

The MLRRC will focus on updating key legislation, including the Merchant Shipping Ordinances of 1952 and 1960, as well as port-related acts.

The committee includes 23 permanent members from government agencies, legal experts, and industry representatives.

Eight ad hoc specialists in shipping, port operations, and international maritime law will provide technical support.

“The reforms will ensure Malaysia’s maritime laws remain efficient and relevant,“ the MOT stated.

The review process is expected to continue into next year, supporting the National Transport Policy and sustainable maritime development. – Bernama