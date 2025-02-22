Malaysia, France to boost cooperation in AI, defence - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and France have agreed to boost cooperation in the fields of defence, economy and energy, in addition to trade, investment, tourism and also artificial intelligence, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

The matter was brought up during a telephone conversation today with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which they also discussed developments stemming from their meeting during the G20 Summit in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil on Nov 19.

“I also expressed my gratitude to Marcon for the support given to the rebuilding of Gaza, which has suffered greatly at the hands of the cruel Zionist regime.

“We have also agreed to seek a solution with regards to Myanmar to bring peace to the country using appropriate diplomatic approaches,” he posted on Facebook today.

Anwar also stated the government’s willingness to receive Marcon and his delegation to Malaysia this May in an effort to boost bilateral ties between both countries.