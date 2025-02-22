KUALA LUMPUR: Incorporating Jawi calligraphy into Malaysian batik art preserves cultural heritage and enhances the status of the Jawi script.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Dr Zulkifli Hasan, said the artwork, introduced by Indah Atelier through the Batik Jawi Calligraphy Collection, has the potential to enter the global market because this initiative not only supports local batik artisans but also promotes calligraphy artists.

“Alhamdulillah, I have personally seen Indah Atelier’s collection, which is stunning. It is suitable for Malaysians and has the potential to reach international audiences.

“We are also impressed because this initiative is not only focused on batik art but also serves as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility. It contributes to the development of the industry, especially in Bachok, Kelantan, and helps young people to get involved in the craft,“ he said.

He told this to reporters after launching the Batik Jawi Calligraphy Collection, here today.

Zulkifli added that in line with Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship, Indah Atelier has taken the initiative to support the Prime Minister’s vision of promoting local products internationally.

“Today, I see that Indah Atelier has taken the initiative to highlight and showcase Malaysian creativity. What makes it even more special is its unique concept - a fusion of Jawi calligraphy and batik,“ he said.

Indah Atelier’s General Manager, Guganesan Parasuraman, said the collection is the first of its kind. In the future, calligraphy from other Malaysian ethnic groups will also be included.

“We want to celebrate Malaysia’s diverse heritage, starting with Jawi. Next year, we might incorporate various calligraphy styles from different Malaysian cultures, as it is essential to instill appreciation among young generations while modernising traditional batik,“ he said.