Malaysia furniture industry urged to diversify beyond traditional export hubs

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s furniture industry must urgently diversify its export markets and reduce reliance on traditional hubs according to Deputy Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Chan Foong Hin.

He emphasised the need to explore emerging markets where demand for sustainable, high-quality furniture is growing while business ties face fewer geopolitical risks.

“Strengthen your local foundation,“ he advised during his speech at the Malaysia Furniture Furnishings Market 2025 event.

Chan identified three megatrends that would shape furniture sector competitiveness including sustainability and ESG practices, digital transformation, and design innovation.

He noted that MFFM has evolved into Malaysia’s strategic nexus for furniture trade with a dual mission of driving exports while reinforcing domestic industry foundations.

“In today’s climate of tariffs, shifting supply chains, ESG compliance pressures and changing consumer lifestyles, this dual focus is essential for survival and long-term growth,“ he stated.

Endorsed by multiple government agencies, MFFM 2025 runs from September 4-6 in its second edition with expanded participation from 70 exhibitors and buyers from over 50 countries.

The exhibition features Malaysian manufacturers alongside participants from China and Japan showcasing products ranging from home and office furniture to fittings and materials. – Bernama