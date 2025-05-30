PETALING JAYA: Malaysia is positioning itself as a competitive destination for medical tourism, with affordable health care costs, trusted professionals and a growing reputation for quality services, said Al-Islam Specialist Hospital director Dr Ishak Mas’ud.

He added that the significant cost advantage of Malaysia’s healthcare sector compared with other countries, particularly neighbouring Singapore, is among the reasons individuals prefer Malaysia as the destination to seek treatment.

“Let us take Singapore as an example. It is definitely more expensive there compared with here. Their currency is more than three times stronger. Anywhere you go, that is the basic reality. If we compare, Malaysia is not just a little, but significantly cheaper.”

He said Malaysia’s openness, cultural familiarity and availability of halal-compliant services make it a preferred destination for Muslim medical tourists, especially from the Middle East.

He also said while countries such as Thailand are leading in Southeast Asia’s medical tourism sector, Malaysia is catching up fast.

“I believe that with the right strategy and government support, Malaysia could become a regional hub,” he said.

“If we manage it more aggressively and strengthen our systems, we would be in an even better position. The government has a role to play in building the structure to support this growth.”

He added that Malaysia should study what Thailand did to boost their health tourism industry further.

Ishak emphasised that while health tourism is an economic opportunity, industry players must remain focused on care and compassion.

“Yes, health tourism is a business but it cannot just be about profits. We are here to help people. That is what truly matters,” he said, adding that patients from as far as Somalia would travel to Malaysia despite the distance, simply because they feel safe and comfortable here.

“Our facilities may not be world-class in every aspect but the trust and comfort we offer is what keeps them coming.”

A health tourism expert, who wished to remain anonymous, said at least 80% of tourists that have sought medical treatment in Malaysia are from Indonesia.

She added that the top five treatments that Indonesian patients seek in Malaysia are for heart-related conditions, cancer, orthopaedics, general health screenings and gastroenterology procedures.

She said this was mainly due to the limited number of specialist doctors and medical facilities in Indonesia to meet the high demand for such treatments.

“However, the types of treatments sought by patients from different countries vary. This is largely influenced by the cost of treatment in their home countries and the waiting time required to see specialist doctors there.

“Chinese travellers would come here just because it is faster for them to get in-vitro fertilisation treatment in Malaysia despite more advanced facilities available in their country.”

She emphasised that one of the main reasons behind Malaysia’s strong performance in the health tourism industry is the regulation of service prices at private healthcare facilities by the Health Ministry.

“The implementation of ceiling prices for treatments in Malaysia is a major factor attracting patients, as such pricing regulations are not commonly found in other countries.”

Dubai-based firm Nomad Capitalist has also ranked Malaysia as its top destination for medical tourism, behind countries such as Singapore, India and Turkiye.