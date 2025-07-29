Malaysia holds special meeting to improve highway telecom coverage

KUALA LUMPUR: A special meeting was held to tackle telecommunications and internet coverage issues on Malaysian highways, according to Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

The discussion involved Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), and the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM).

The meeting was prompted by frequent complaints from highway users about dropped calls and poor connectivity.

Nanta stated, “To date, approximately 50 kilometres of highways have been identified as not receiving telecommunications coverage, including in several sections of the PLUS Expressway, West Coast Expressway (WCE) and East Coast Highway 2 (LPT2).”

Key outcomes from the meeting include the formation of a Special LLM-MCMC Task Force.

This team will coordinate an action plan, identify critical drop call zones, and assess the need for additional telecom infrastructure.

Highway concessionaires will also be engaged to implement both short and long-term solutions.

Nanta emphasized the urgency of the matter, saying, “This issue cannot be taken lightly. In an all-digital world, access to the internet and telecommunications network is no longer a luxury, but a basic necessity, including when on the highway.”

Additionally, regional LLM and state MCMC teams are conducting on-site inspections to evaluate power supply facilities for infrastructure upgrades.

Nanta also proposed MCMC’s direct involvement in resolving frequency disruptions and supporting the multi-lane free flow (MLFF) system.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment, stating, “Our commitment is clear, not only to build roads, but also to ensure that the people are always connected smoothly and safely.” – Bernama