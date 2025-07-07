Malaysia hosts 58th AMM with global powers in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: As Malaysia gears up to host the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related meetings starting July 8, the city is alive with diplomatic energy.

This year’s event stands out not only for its extensive agenda but also for Malaysia’s success in attracting participation from more than 35 countries, including major global powers.

The four-day summit will feature 24 ministerial-level meetings, engaging ASEAN Dialogue Partners, Sectoral Dialogue Partners, and external stakeholders. Unlike forums such as the G20, which focus narrowly on economic governance, the AMM offers a broader platform centered on consensus-building, regional stability, and inclusive cooperation.

Malaysia’s ability to convene such a high-profile gathering amid rising geopolitical tensions highlights its credibility as a middle power. The country has long been active in global diplomacy, from peacekeeping missions to advocating for Palestinian rights and promoting South-South cooperation.

Adding urgency to this year’s discussions is the looming July 9 deadline for the U.S. cooling-off period on trade tariffs. A potential reimposition of tariffs on Chinese goods could destabilize regional economies, including Malaysia’s. With both the U.S. and China attending, the AMM provides a crucial opportunity for ASEAN leaders to address these concerns collectively.

Oh Ei Sun, Senior Fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, noted Malaysia’s pivotal role in a divided world. “We live in a very polarised world, and it is increasingly important for middle powers such as Malaysia to carefully balance its own national interests versus the greater good for the world,“ he told Bernama.

The Fourth Conference on Cooperation among East Asian Countries for Palestinian Development (CEAPAD IV), held alongside the AMM, further elevates the event’s significance. Co-chaired with Japan and Palestine, the conference aims to support Gaza’s reconstruction and build consensus against Israeli aggression.

Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin, Secretary General of Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry, emphasized the high expectations for Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship. “As soon as Malaysia assumed the ASEAN Chairmanship, there were high hopes among ASEAN partners that cooperation would strengthen,” he said.

With key players like the U.S., China, Japan, and the EU in attendance, the AMM serves as a vital forum for tackling regional security, economic resilience, and sustainable development. Malaysia is not just hosting—it is shaping the regional agenda with an inclusive, balanced approach rooted in ASEAN centrality.

As the world watches, the 58th AMM is more than a diplomatic event. It is Malaysia’s opportunity to reaffirm its global relevance, bridge divides, and lead with purpose toward peace and shared prosperity.