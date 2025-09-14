Malaysia hosts ASEAN bazaar in Cambodia showcasing cultural diversity

PHNOM PENH: The Malaysian Embassy in Cambodia successfully hosted the ASEAN Bazaar 2025, demonstrating how culinary traditions can unite the diverse Southeast Asian region.

This event provided an excellent platform for ASEAN nations to showcase their rich tapestry of traditions, foods, cultures, and traditional attire on Saturday.

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Prak Sokhonn stated that the colourful bazaar genuinely reflected the region’s cultural landscape and collective aspirations.

Sokhonn emphasised that the celebration captures one of ASEAN’s exceptional qualities despite different histories and languages.

He noted that the bazaar represents more than just a cultural fair but stands as a leading celebration of their common identity.

Member states displayed their vibrant culinary offerings at the embassy compound in Phnom Penh during the event.

Guests enjoyed diverse gastronomic delights ranging from Myanmar’s mohinga to Malaysia’s signature nasi lemak and Indonesian spicy nasi padang.

Cambodian traditional snacks also featured prominently among the culinary offerings at the one-day event.

Timor-Leste, as an incoming ASEAN member, actively participated in the regional gathering.

Malaysian Ambassador to Cambodia Shaharuddin Onn highlighted that the bazaar represented more than just a social gathering.

He described the event as symbolising ASEAN unity, solidarity, and cooperation through collective effort.

The ambassador confirmed that all ASEAN embassies and Timor-Leste’s representation in Phnom Penh collaborated to make the event successful. – Bernama