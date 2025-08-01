Malaysia hosts SDMX workshop to boost regional statistical capacity

IPOH: Malaysia recently hosted the International Workshop on Advanced Statistical Data and Metadata Exchange (SDMX) at the Malaysian Statistical Training Institute (ILSM) in Sungkai, Perak.

In a statement, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said the workshop was held in collaboration with the United Nations Statistics Division (UNSD), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

SDMX took place from July 28 to July 30.

“This high-impact workshop strengthens Malaysia’s position in advancing global data standards and developing a resilient, data-driven ecosystem that supports inclusive development.

“It also marks a strategic milestone in capacity-building efforts and institutional empowerment towards structured governance, interoperability, and the adoption of standardised metadata,” said DOSM.

The workshop brought together over 30 participants — including statisticians, data professionals, and IT officers — from the national statistical offices (NSOs) of Bhutan, Brunei, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

It was officiated by Malaysia’s chief statistician, Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin.

According to DOSM, the workshop also contributed to ongoing efforts to modernise the statistical ecosystem. SDMX is supported by leading international organisations, including the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, the OECD, and Eurostat, which collectively promote seamless data exchange and alignment.

“This is crucial in meeting the growing demand for timely, high-quality, and comparable statistics in line with global agendas such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“By fostering dialogue and knowledge sharing, the workshop supports the modernisation of statistical systems and strengthens governance structures for national development and regional collaboration. Through collective engagement, NSOs can learn from one another’s successes and challenges, accelerating progress towards a more harmonised and integrated statistical framework,” according to the statement.

Mohd Uzir highlighted the transformative value of SDMX in enhancing institutional integration and public trust.

“This workshop equips the statistical community to champion SDMX as a strategic foundation — not just for technical interoperability, but also for enhancing accountability, transparency, and the overall impact of official statistics,” he said.

Mohd Uzir added that embracing SDMX and advancing statistical literacy ensures that official statistics remain a strong foundation for evidence-based policymaking.

He further stressed the importance of integrating structured data standards with frameworks such as the Generic Statistical Business Process Model (GSBPM) to improve institutional coherence, transparency, and data-informed policy formulation.

“This philosophy underpins DOSM’s strategic direction, which recognises data as a national asset — vital for economic analysis, innovation, and effective governance.

“With quality statistics, we have a powerful tool to guide informed decision-making and ensure no one is left behind,” Mohd Uzir said.

DOSM also announced that preparations are underway for the 2026 Economic Census. The comprehensive nationwide exercise is expected to yield high-value, detailed data that will enhance economic resilience and guide policymaking at all levels of government. - Bernama