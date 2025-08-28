Malaysia implements checks-and-balances mechanism on government procurement

KUALA LUMPUR: The government, through the Ministry of Finance (MOF), has implemented a checks-and-balances mechanism on the procurement of government projects to curb leakages, said Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying.

During the question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today, Lim said the mechanism includes scheduled compliance visits, surprise visits by “flying squads”, and special training for officers managing procurement, among other measures.

“The government is committed to enforcing the implementation of open tender procurement to ensure that there are no leakages in government contracts and that this measure aligns with international best practices,” she said.

She was replying to a question from Hassan Abdul Karim (PH-Pasir Gudang) about the federal government’s efforts to curb leakages in government contracts involving losses of public funds.

Regarding the Government Procurement Bill 2025 tabled for its second reading, she said the bill would strengthen the governance of government procurement through regulatory powers, with stricter penalties for violations of procedures.

“This bill is drafted in line with the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) led by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), whereby this bill will strengthen the governance of government expenditure,” she said.

Lim said MOF is confident that this bill, with the penalties introduced, would have a positive impact on the government’s efforts to curb leakages in government contracts. - Bernama