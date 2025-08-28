Veritas Biz-Talk explores AI’s impact on trust, tech

PETALING JAYA: Veritas University College (VUC), an institution under the Brickfields Asia College (BAC) Education Group, launched its inaugural Veritas Biz-Talk Series themed “Trust, Tech & Transparency: Strengthening Financial Literacy, Cybersecurity & Governance in an AI-Driven Era”.

The event, held at Menara BAC, here, brought together leading voices in finance, cybersecurity, and governance to discuss how artificial intelligence is reshaping trust, transparency, and accountability in business and society.

CorePlus Advisory Services CEO, Dr Selina Dang addressed the urgent need to detect scams in an increasingly digital financial landscape, emphasising the importance of trust and transparency when AI is used in financial systems.

Cyber Risk Management vice president at Affin Group, Jayaseelan Vejayon delved into the dual-edged nature of AI in cybersecurity, highlighting its potential to act both as a powerful shield against digital threats, and as a weapon that can be manipulated by cybercriminals.

Boardroom Malaysia Ceo, Samantha Tai highlighted how boardrooms must adapt to digital innovation, underscoring the importance of technology-enabled governance and smarter leadership in today’s corporate environment.

A panel discussion moderated by Dr Raymond Markus, Head of the Global Business School at VUC, deepened the conversation by examining the interplay between financial literacy, cybersecurity, and governance in an AI-driven era.

The event also marked a pivotal moment with the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) - one between VUC and the Federation of Public Listed Companies (FPLC), and another between the BAC Education Group and the Financial Planning Association of Malaysia (FPAM).

These MOUs mark a significant step in fostering collaboration between academia, industry, and professional bodies to strengthen financial literacy and governance practices in Malaysia.

In his closing remarks, Managing Director and Chief Future Officer of BAC Education, Raja Singham reaffirmed the Group’s commitment to advancing industry-academic partnerships and preparing future leaders to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the digital age.

The event concluded with a networking session, allowing participants from diverse sectors to exchange ideas and explore collaborative opportunities.