Malaysia, Italy strengthen defence ties through high-level engagements

ROME: Malaysia and Italy have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral ties with a renewed focus on defence cooperation, following a series of high-level meetings in Rome this week.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, who joined Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for a bilateral meeting with Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at Palazzo Chigi on Wednesday, said both countries expressed a shared intention to elevate their strategic partnership.

“The meeting underscored the commitment between Malaysia and Italy to strengthen the existing bilateral relationship.

“Several areas were discussed, including expanding cooperation in the defence sector,“ Khaled said in a statement on X.

He added that Malaysia viewed its defence ties with Italy as an opportunity to boost the domestic defence industry and national security capabilities.

“We hope this good relationship can bring our defence cooperation to a higher level, ultimately benefiting our local defence ecosystem,” he said.

In a separate statement, the Defence Ministry (MINDEF) echoed the sentiment, stating that the long-standing relationship between the two countries could pave the way for further development in Malaysia’s defence industry.

“The strong rapport between Malaysia and Italy is believed to have the potential to raise our defence sector to new heights.

“This would contribute to the broader advancement of our national defence capabilities.”

The bilateral engagement was part of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s official visit to Italy, where he also led discussions with major Italian industry players, including leading defence contractors.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Anwar said he held meetings with representatives of Fincantieri and Leonardo; two Italian defence giants that recently participated in the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) 2025.

“These engagements are part of our long-term cooperation outlook, especially in strategic sectors like defence and energy,” Anwar said, adding that he emphasised the need for government-to-government (G2G) partnerships to position Malaysia as a regional maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) hub in Southeast Asia.

Anwar also met with Italian energy firm ENI to explore collaboration with PETRONAS, underlining Malaysia’s position as a reliable and forward-looking investment destination.

He stressed that all commitments made during the trip must be followed by tangible actions to ensure planned investments are executed within the targeted timeframe.

The Prime Minister’s visit and accompanying defence-focused meetings mark a significant step in Malaysia’s efforts to strengthen its strategic defence partnerships beyond ASEAN, with Italy seen as a key European counterpart.