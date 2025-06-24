KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government has launched the Malaysian Sustainable Natural Rubber (MSNR) Trace system, a digital platform designed to enhance transparency and accountability in the rubber supply chain. The system enables stakeholders to monitor natural rubber transactions from plantations to finished products, addressing environmental and social concerns in the industry.

Deputy Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Chan Foong Hin emphasized the system’s role in positioning Malaysia as a global leader in sustainable rubber production. “With technology like MSNR Trace, Malaysia is at the forefront of transforming the rubber industry,“ he said during the system’s launch.

The MSNR Trace integrates existing digital platforms managed by the Malaysian Rubber Board (MRB), including PAT-G, RRIM Geo Rubber, RRIMniaga, RRIMestet, and MyLesen. Chan warned that non-compliance with traceability requirements could result in fines up to RM50,000, imprisonment, or license revocation under the Malaysian Rubber Board (Licensing and Permit) Regulations 2014.

A major challenge in the rubber sector has been the absence of a full traceability system. The MSNR initiative is expected to strengthen Malaysia’s rubber exports, particularly to the EU, which accounted for RM4.91 billion (15.6%) of the country’s total rubber and rubber product exports in 2024.

The system’s enforcement since January 2025 underscores Malaysia’s commitment to meeting international sustainability standards. Last December, Malaysia exported its first batch of MSNR-certified rubber—200 tonnes to Slovakia and the Netherlands—marking a milestone in compliance with EU regulations.

MRB director-general Datuk Zairossani Mohd Nor highlighted the achievement as proof of Malaysia’s credibility in the global rubber trade. “Traceability, regulatory compliance, and innovation make Malaysia a reliable partner in the rubber industry,“ he said.