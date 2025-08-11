Kelantan issues 8,369 smoking offence notices under new health act

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Health Department issued 8,369 notices under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852), collecting almost RM2 million in fines from October last year to July this year.

Its director, Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin, said it involved 7,219 cases in designated no-smoking areas, 658 cases of failure to display a no-smoking warning sign and 453 cases involving minors.

“In addition, there were 24 cases of premises owners providing smoking facilities, two cases of advertising smoking products, nine cases of failure to display no-sale signage to minors, three cases of selling cigarettes at prices not in compliance with regulations, and one case of a minor purchasing cigarettes,” he said in a statement today.

He emphasised that the department is committed to strengthening the enforcement of Act 852 and will not compromise on any violations of the law. - Bernama