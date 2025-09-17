Malaysia launches Halal+ 2030 to boost global halal economy with digital innovation

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is accelerating its halal industry through digital transformation and global collaboration initiatives.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced the Halal+ 2030 framework during the World Halal Development Conference, emphasising technology integration and international cooperation.

The initiative focuses on leveraging artificial intelligence, blockchain and Internet of Things technologies to ensure full traceability across halal supply chains.

Ahmad Zahid stated that Malaysia must “bundle halal offerings across food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, travel and fashion” while developing future leaders through technical and vocational education.

He described Halal+ 2030 as “an invitation to bring your expertise, your investment, and your ideas, so that halal is not only certified but dignified; not only recognised but respected”.

The minister identified small and medium enterprises upgrade pathways as a critical opportunity, aiming to streamline certification processes through expanded recognition bodies and international mutual agreements.

Ahmad Zahid emphasised that “duplication and delays hold us back” while advocating for seamless halal certification across borders for exporters and consumers.

He highlighted that Malaysia’s halal initiatives represent both economic strategy and soft power, combining market growth with Islamic principles and global leadership.

The global halal economy currently exceeds USD3 trillion with projections reaching USD5 trillion by 2030 across multiple sectors including finance, tourism and digital economy.

Malaysia’s halal sector currently contributes 7.5% to GDP with expectations to reach 11% by 2030, representing a domestic value of USD113 billion.

The nation’s halal exports reached USD13.1 billion in 2023, showing a 15% increase from the previous year, with annual exports averaging around USD8 billion.

Under the 13th Malaysia Plan, the government aims to increase halal exports to USD17 billion, positioning halal as a cornerstone of national economic growth rather than merely an industry sector. – Bernama