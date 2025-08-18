Malaysia launches national anti-bullying campaign after King’s decree

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Communications has pledged full support for His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim’s decree to curb bullying starting at the primary school level.

Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil announced a National Anti-Bullying Awareness Campaign to be broadcast across TV, radio, and digital platforms.

The initiative will integrate cross-ministerial efforts to ensure the message reaches students, parents, and communities effectively.

Fahmi stressed the campaign will embed values of respect, discipline, and compassion in government communications and outreach programmes.

“I take heed of the King’s decree on the need to address bullying culture early in schools,” he said in a statement.

He highlighted the King’s warning that unchecked bullying harms victims emotionally and risks fostering a disrespectful generation.

Fahmi noted the decree aligns with the MADANI Government’s agenda, citing recent amendments to the Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code to combat bullying decisively.

The ministry will tailor anti-bullying messages for younger audiences to promote mutual respect from an early age.

“I call on all stakeholders - parents, schools, communities, and the media - to join hands in eradicating bullying,” Fahmi urged.

His Majesty earlier emphasised the urgency of tackling bullying in primary schools to prevent long-term societal harm.

The King warned that failure to act could lead to tragic outcomes and a generation lacking empathy. - Bernama