Former TSG riders to lead Burgos-Burpellet BH in LTdL 2025

TWO former Terengganu Cycling Team riders will lead Spanish ProTeam Burgos-Burpellet BH in the upcoming Le Tour de Langkawi 2025.

The team confirmed their participation for the fourth consecutive year, unveiling a strong six-rider lineup.

Merhawi Kudus and Jambaljamts Sainbayar, both ex-TSG riders, will join last year’s King of the Mountains winner, Mario Aparicio Munoz.

The remaining three riders include David Martin, Georgios Bonglas, and Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego, all with prior LTdL experience.

LTdL25 Chief Operating Officer Emir Abdul Jalal expects the team to compete for multiple titles in the eight-stage race.

“Burgos’ strength lies in climbing stages, and with four climbers, their tactics will be exciting to watch,” he said.

He added that their familiarity with Malaysian routes and weather conditions gives them an edge.

Kudus, 31, gained recognition after joining MTN-Qhubeka in 2014, finishing second in LTdL that year.

He later rode for WorldTeams Astana and EF Education, competing in Grand Tours like the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France.

Sainbayar, also 31, is a proven climber who previously rode for TSG and finished ninth overall in LTdL 2022.

The Mongolian national champion joined Burgos last year after multiple victories in Asian races.

LTdL 2025 will span 12 states in Peninsular Malaysia, covering 1,243.5 kilometres.

The race features 22 teams, including three WorldTeams, eight ProTeams, and one Malaysian national squad.

It begins in Langkawi with a 96.5km stage, followed by routes like Padang Besar–Kepala Batas and Gerik–Pasir Puteh.

The final stage will run from Tangkak to Kuala Lumpur, covering 180.5 kilometres. - Bernama