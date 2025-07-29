Malaysia leads ASEAN AI safety network for ethical governance

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is taking the lead in strengthening regional cooperation through the newly proposed ASEAN AI Safety Network, a platform designed to promote shared standards in artificial intelligence (AI) governance, ethics, and innovation.

This initiative aligns with the country’s ASEAN chairmanship this year.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo emphasised the importance of embedding trust in the digital ecosystem to ensure meaningful and inclusive digital transformation.

He stated that the Ministry of Digital is focused on creating adaptable frameworks that encourage responsible innovation rather than imposing rigid solutions.

“This includes a commitment to continuous engagement by listening, learning and collaborating with like-minded partners to ensure today’s decisions lay the groundwork for a secure, inclusive and future-ready digital landscape,” he said in a statement.

At the ASEAN-China Forum on Digital Cooperation in Shanghai, Gobind proposed certification frameworks for AI systems, including large language models (LLMs), to support responsible AI adoption.

These frameworks aim to align AI technologies with national priorities, cultural contexts, and public expectations, fostering trust at every stage of deployment.

Gobind reiterated that trust is the cornerstone of effective digital transformation.

As Malaysia strengthens its role as a regional digital leader, trust remains central to national strategy, international partnerships, and emerging technology development.

AI is projected to contribute USD17.5 trillion to the global economy by 2030, transforming sectors like healthcare, education, and logistics.

However, realising this potential requires robust governance structures that inspire confidence.

“Malaysia’s emphasis on ethical, inclusive and transparent digital policy has attracted global recognition, with RM163.6 billion in digital investments secured in 2024, a testament to growing international confidence in the country’s digital vision,” he added. – Bernama