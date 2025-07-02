Malaysia leads ASEAN peacebuilding framework for regional stability

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is taking the lead in crafting a practical peacebuilding framework for ASEAN, aimed at addressing regional conflicts and enhancing stability.

The initiative is part of the six-part AICHR Regional Training Programme on Human Rights, a collaborative effort with Thailand and Indonesia.

Malaysia’s representative to the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR), Edmund Bon Tai, highlighted the importance of conflict prevention and effective response strategies.

“We are exploring practical ways to support conflict prevention and how to respond effectively when conflicts arise,“ he said during a press briefing.

The initiative follows the launch of AICHR’s Thematic Study on the Right to Peace, which outlines policy recommendations to uphold human rights and regional security in line with ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

Thailand’s AICHR representative, Bhanubhatra Jittiang, urged ASEAN to reassess and reinforce its existing conflict resolution mechanisms.

“This is a crucial moment for ASEAN to revisit our frameworks and explore how we can enhance peacebuilding efforts,“ he said.

AICHR is also drafting a new Five-Year Work Plan (2026-2030) and proposing an ASEAN Declaration on Promoting the Right to Development and Peace, focusing on human rights protection and sustainable development in Southeast Asia.