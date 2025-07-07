Malaysia leads ASEAN radioactive smuggling drill in Johor Bahru

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysia is set to lead a multinational field training exercise this week, simulating responses to radioactive and nuclear material smuggling across ASEAN borders.

The Malaysia-Indonesia-Thailand-Singapore Nuclear Security Detection Exercise (MITSATOM) 2025 will take place at Jeti Maritim in Gelang Patah, marking Malaysia’s fourth hosting of the event.

Deputy director-general of the Department of Atomic Energy Malaysia (Atom Malaysia) Monalija Kostor stated that the drill aims to strengthen regional coordination in detecting and intercepting illicit radioactive materials.

“After a seven-year gap, we are resuming the exercise with coverage of both land and sea borders, allowing a more comprehensive approach to preventing radioactive material smuggling,“ she said during the launch.

The exercise, held under Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025, involves simulated smuggling scenarios with four types of radioactive materials.

Authorities will test detection equipment, communication systems, and emergency response protocols.

Monalija emphasised the importance of regulatory oversight, warning that uncontrolled radioactive materials could pose terrorism and national security risks.

A tabletop exercise will also assess regional preparedness for radiological incidents.

The event includes participation from Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore, reinforcing ASEAN’s commitment to nuclear security. – Bernama