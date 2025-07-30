Malaysia Madani Rakyat Disantuni theme song for HKHM 2025

PUTRAJAYA: All ministries, agencies and government offices are required to play the National Day and Malaysia Day (HKHM) 2025 theme song ‘Malaysia MADANI Rakyat Disantuni’.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the move is part of efforts to ignite the spirit of the National Month.

Fahmi, the spokesperson for the MADANI Government, said the song, composed by Datuk Mokhzani Ismail, arranged by young composer Affan Mazlan and performed by national songstress Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, is very catchy, melodious and pleasant to listen to.

“I feel this year’s theme song is truly magical and extraordinary. The song has also caught the attention and praise of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim himself, who said it was ‘really, really good’,” he said during the Communications Ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

The HKHM 2025 theme song was officially introduced for the first time at the National Month Launch and Jalur Gemilang Flag-Raising Ceremony 2025 held at Dataran Tanjung Emas in Muar, Johor last Sunday.

Fahmi said the Communications Ministry’s focus at the moment is to ensure that all aspects of preparation for the HKHM celebrations run smoothly, including field activities, security, broadcasting and official performances.

He also called on ministry staff and its agencies to enliven the National Month spirit by playing an effective communication role.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching; Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa; Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chief Executive Officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and Bernama Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Fahmi also requested that Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), Bernama and other broadcasters play the HKHM theme song before and after main news bulletins, as well as in promotional videos to create a lively atmosphere, boost the spirit and ignite the flame of patriotism throughout the National Month.

“I am asking that in this ministry, the theme song be played either in the lobby or as background music during official events.

“We will also propose to the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) that this song be played at all official events attended by the Prime Minister during the National Month. This will be discussed further with JPM,” he said.

On preparations for the National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations, Fahmi said the Communications Ministry is currently addressing connectivity issues, as well as safety and traffic control aspects at the celebration venues.

“A lot of preparations are underway and so far I am satisfied. We are also planning some special ‘gimmick’ elements for both celebrations,” he said.

The National Day 2025 celebration will be held in Putrajaya on Aug 31, while the Malaysia Day 2025 celebration will be held at the PICCA@Arena Butterworth Convention Centre, Penang on Sept 16. - Bernama