Malaysia monitoring nine MyCARE volunteers detained by Israel

KUALA LUMPUR: Wisma Putra is closely monitoring the situation involving nine Malaysian volunteers from Humanitarian Care Malaysia (MyCARE) who were reportedly detained by Israeli authorities.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said Malaysia is prepared to take necessary diplomatic action including leveraging ties with countries that maintain diplomatic relations with Israel.

He confirmed Wisma Putra is following this matter closely and is ready to act through high-level diplomacy and by engaging countries that have diplomatic ties with Israel.

Fahmi stated the government is awaiting more detailed reports on the condition of the detained volunteers and expects clearer updates during tonight’s Himpunan Solidariti Bersama Gaza rally at Axiata Arena.

MyCARE reported that nine vessels involved in the Freedom Flotilla Coalition and Thousand Madleens to Gaza humanitarian mission to Gaza were intercepted by Israeli forces at 10.50 am Malaysian time.

The intercepted vessels included the Conscience and Umm Saad which were carrying nine Malaysian activists.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition mission involves eight Malaysian activists aboard Conscience which departed Porto Otranto Italy on September 30.

The group is led by Mohd Alauddin and includes three doctors Dr Fauziah Mohd Hassan Dr Hafiz Sulaiman and Dr Ili Syakira Mohd Suhaimi.

Also on board are two lecturers Prof Dr Mohd Afandi Salleh and Dr Noorhasyimah Ismail MyCARE Board of Trustees member Norsham Abu Bakar and Astro Awani journalist Syafik Shukri Abdul Jalil.

Another Malaysian representative Dr Maziah Muhammad is on board Umm Saad which departed from Catania Sicily on September 27 along with seven other Gaza-bound vessels.

The humanitarian peace mission aims to provide live coverage and deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza which remains under Israeli blockade.

In total the mission involves about 150 participants from 25 countries with MyCARE leading the Malaysian delegation. – Bernama