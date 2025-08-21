Malaysia mulls Law Ministry establishment: PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced that the government is considering setting up a dedicated Ministry of Law to strengthen Malaysia’s legal architecture.

Speaking at the Asean Law Forum 2025 closing ceremony, he said the move would ensure greater coherence in the national legal ecosystem and allow Malaysia to engage more meaningfully with regional partners in advancing the rule of law.

“By aligning ourselves with the best practices of our neighbours, Malaysia will be better placed to shape a more just and responsive regional order,” he said.

Anwar also stressed that access to justice must not be limited to the elites, but extended to every citizen, especially the marginalised, to ensure fairness and inclusivity.

“Justice must be accessible to all. Too often, the poor and marginalised are sidelined and denied due process.

“True development means education, healthcare and the legal system must be inclusive.”

Anwar added that sustainability in governance requires legal institutions that uphold integrity, accountability and trust, noting that ASEAN’s diversity should be viewed as a source of strength rather than division.

He also urged ASEAN nations to continue building mutual legal assistance, strengthen dispute resolution mechanisms, and address emerging challenges such as digital governance and artificial intelligence (Ai).