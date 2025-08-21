Omoda Jaecoo to launch pet-friendly J5 SUV in Malaysia by year-end

KUALA LUMPUR: Chery Auto Malaysia Sdn Bhd will introduce its latest sport utility vehicle, the Jaecoo J5, featuring certified pet-friendly interiors before the end of this year.

Omoda Jaecoo Malaysia vice-president Emily Lek stated that the compact B-segment crossover targets young executives seeking both practicality and premium comfort.

“We plan to launch the Jaecoo J5 towards the end of this year, with an estimated starting price of around RM120,000.

“Early interest is already being registered with a booking fee of RM1,000, alongside customer surveys to ensure the Jaecoo J5 is tailored to the Malaysian market,” she told reporters at the media preview here today.

Lek confirmed that the J5 will serve as a key model for expanding the brand’s reach by offering durability, ease of maintenance, and modern lifestyle practicality.

The five-seater SUV includes full faux leather upholstery and a spacious boot with 480 litres of cargo capacity that expands to 1,180 litres with the rear seats folded.

Its TÜV-certified interiors are specifically designed to be both human skin and pet-friendly for enhanced comfort and safety.

“The Jaecoo J5 combines a commanding stance with everyday usability, welcoming owners with a serene yet expressive atmosphere inside the cabin.

“The official launch is scheduled by year-end, with the earliest possible rollout at the end of October,” she added. – Bernama