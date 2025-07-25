Malaysia must boost drowning prevention efforts, says expert

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia must strengthen drowning prevention efforts, particularly among children, as drowning remains a preventable public health crisis, according to public health and injury prevention expert Prof Dr Kulanthayan KC Mani.

Dr Kulanthayan revealed that an estimated 700 drowning cases occur annually in Malaysia, with 500 involving children under 18.

“These figures are not just statistics — they reflect preventable tragedies that impact families and communities,“ he said in a statement to Bernama for World Drowning Prevention Day.

As head of the Putra Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion Research Group at Universiti Putra Malaysia, Dr Kulanthayan cited WHO data showing Malaysia recorded 255 drowning deaths in 2022, while the Fire and Rescue Department reported 258 cases in 2024.

However, he warned that actual numbers could be higher due to underreporting and undocumented incidents.

This year’s global theme, “Anyone Can Drown, No One Should,“ emphasizes the need for urgent action.

The WHO’s 2024 Global Status Report on Drowning Prevention offers guidance for governments and communities worldwide.

Dr Kulanthayan recommended practical measures such as installing barriers around water bodies, deploying lifeguards at public pools and beaches, and issuing timely weather alerts to reduce risks.

He also urged hotel and apartment operators to ensure proper supervision of swimming facilities.

“Swift and coordinated search-and-rescue responses are critical,“ he said, adding that public education on lifesaving techniques and emergency preparedness must be improved.

Parents were advised to teach children swimming skills and never leave them unsupervised near water.

He commended the Youth and Sports Ministry’s 2022 initiative providing free swimming lessons to B40 children, noting its dual benefit of preventing drownings and nurturing aquatic sports talent.

Dr Kulanthayan also warned against alcohol or sedative use during water activities, as impaired judgment increases drowning risks.

Public awareness of weather conditions, beach safety flags, and proper flotation device use is equally vital.

“Drowning prevention is not just the government’s responsibility. Everyone has a role — whether as a policymaker, operator, parent or tourist,“ he stressed.

World Drowning Prevention Day, observed annually on July 25, was established by a 2021 UN resolution recognizing drowning as a major but preventable global cause of death. - Bernama