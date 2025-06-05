KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia must build domestic economic resilience by enhancing knowledge and expertise among youths to better face global challenges, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said this approach is crucial to enable the nation to rely on its capabilities, ensuring greater stability and security amid global economic uncertainties.

“We must first strengthen from within... our domestic economic resilience. Although we use foreign technologies, we must seek new methods, and this depends on our young people.

“With clear policies, it means we rely more on our abilities, to revitalise local businesses, management and expertise,” he said at the launch of the employment opportunities and presentation of PLKI-ECRL’s offer letters ceremony for the ECRL operation and maintenance (O&M) phase here today.

Anwar urged young Malaysians given opportunities to study and train abroad to remain disciplined and apply the knowledge and skills they acquire to become a better generation.