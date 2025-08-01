Malaysia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka follows strict procurement process

KUALA LUMPUR: The appointment of all stakeholders involved in developing the Malaysia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan, adhered to official evaluation and selection processes under government procurement rules. Investment, Trade, and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz clarified this in response to allegations that a private company’s design work was used without recognition or payment.

MITI has completed an internal investigation into the claims and is engaging the company to resolve the matter amicably. “This ensures Malaysia’s participation in Expo 2025 Osaka remains unaffected, with goals fully achieved,“ Tengku Zafrul said in Parliament. The ministry aims to maintain momentum and safeguard the country’s international reputation.

Addressing concerns raised by Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng, Tengku Zafrul emphasized MITI’s commitment to transparency and accountability. “Lessons from this issue will refine internal guidelines, particularly in selecting partners for high-impact projects,“ he added. The ministry will strengthen oversight to prevent similar incidents in future government projects. - Bernama