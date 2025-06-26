Malaysia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 1.5 million visitors

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka has welcomed more than 1.5 million visitors in just three months since its opening in April, surpassing initial expectations.

The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) confirmed the achievement, noting that 69 per cent of the overall trade and investment target has already been exceeded, with transactions valued at RM13 billion so far.

MITI stated, “This success boosts Malaysia’s momentum in achieving the two main objectives of participating in the World Expo, namely driving strategic economic outcomes and expanding the country’s engagement with the global community.”

Malaysian Pavilion director Ellyza Mastura Ahmad Hanipiah expressed enthusiasm over the overwhelming public response and strategic interest. “We hope to continue to create meaningful experiences so that every visitor brings home the smiles and fond memories of Malaysia,“ she said.