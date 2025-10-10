Malaysia police to deploy 9,500 personnel for Sabah state election

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police will deploy approximately 9,500 personnel to ensure security during the upcoming Sabah State Election.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail confirmed the deployment will cover all 73 state assembly seats being contested.

He stated that police are responsible for securing over 3,500 polling stations and ensuring voter safety throughout the electoral process.

Mohd Khalid made this announcement after attending the Probationary Inspector Basic Police Training Passing-Out-Parade at the Police Training Centre.

The police force is still awaiting the official election date announcement from the Election Commission.

He explained that Sabah’s vast area and challenging terrain require special logistical arrangements for the deployment.

Helicopters will be utilised for troop mobilisation across the state’s difficult regions.

Bukit Aman will provide critical support for officer deployment during the election period.

Sabah police have specifically requested an additional 1,000 to 1,500 personnel for mobilisation purposes.

Regarding Budget 2026, Mohd Khalid expressed gratitude for the government’s commitment to security force welfare.

He acknowledged benefits for police personnel including improved salary scales and operational support.

The force hopes for continued government focus on strengthening police capabilities with advanced equipment.

Earlier, the passing-out parade honoured 345 probationary inspectors completing their nine-month basic training.

All inspectors successfully completed their training program at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre. – Bernama