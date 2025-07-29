Malaysia praised for brokering Thai-Cambodia ceasefire by MCBA

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia-Cambodia Business Association (MCBA) has commended Malaysia’s leadership role in brokering an immediate ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia, following a special meeting held in Putrajaya yesterday.

MCBA founding president Datuk Seri Ricky Yaw praised Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for his proactive diplomacy, noting that MCBA, as a platform dedicated to regional economic cooperation, welcomes Malaysia’s leadership in his capacity as ASEAN Chair.

He said Anwar’s efforts had brought the leaders of both countries to Kuala Lumpur for urgent dialogue in response to escalating tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border.

“This ceasefire is a critical step toward restoring peace and regional stability. We extend our highest respect to Malaysia for the leadership demonstrated in facilitating this breakthrough.

“At the same time, we also pay high tribute to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai for their political foresight and courage in making responsible decisions that balance national interest with regional peace,” he said in a statement.

He added that MCBA, as a regional business association promoting peace, trade, and investment, firmly believes that economic growth must be grounded in mutual respect, regional cooperation, and long-term stability.

“We urge all ASEAN member states to continue supporting diplomatic efforts and trust-building mechanisms to prevent further escalation and strengthen mutual understanding. Peace is always the foundation of prosperity,” he added.

Yaw added that MCBA remains committed to working closely with stakeholders in Cambodia, Thailand, and across the ASEAN region to promote peaceful coexistence and economic resilience.

Yesterday, Hun Manet and Wechayachai agreed to an “immediate and unconditional ceasefire” over the ongoing border dispute, following a special meeting brokered by Anwar at the official residence of the Malaysian Prime Minister, the Seri Perdana Complex in Putrajaya.

The two Southeast Asian neighbours have a long history of diplomatic tensions over an 817-kilometre undemarcated stretch of their shared border.

Tensions have been simmering since May 28, following a skirmish between troops near the disputed Preah Vihear area, which claimed the life of a Cambodian soldier. - Bernama