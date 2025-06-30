Malaysia prepares legal framework for AI governance, says Gobind

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Digital is finalising a comprehensive report on legal frameworks for artificial intelligence (AI) to address governance gaps, Minister Gobind Singh Deo announced today.

The findings, currently under review by the National AI Office (NAIO), will determine whether Malaysia introduces new laws or adopts sector-specific standards.

Speaking at the launch of CIMB Group Holdings Bhd’s *Kita Bagi Jadi Komuniti* campaign, Gobind emphasised AI’s cross-sectoral impact, noting that high-risk industries may need legislation, while others could follow guidelines.

“The Cabinet will decide the next steps after evaluating NAIO’s study,“ he told reporters.

The minister highlighted global precedents, where countries balance innovation with oversight through flexible regulations.

“Some areas demand strict legal provisions for accountability, while others thrive with voluntary standards,“ he added.

The report will classify AI applications by risk level, proposing tailored measures for healthcare, finance, and public services.