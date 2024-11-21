Malaysia re-elected to UNCITRAL for 2025-2031 term

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has been successfully re-elected to the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) for the 2025-2031 term, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The election, held during the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Nov 20, saw Malaysia secure one of the eight Asia Pacific Group seats with the highest number of votes, receiving support from 179 out of 183 countries.

“UNCITRAL plays a crucial role in developing cross-border legal framework to facilitate international trade and investment. It promotes the progressive harmonisation and modernisation of international trade law.

“Malaysia has been a proud member of UNCITRAL for three consecutive terms, spanning 2007-2013, 2013-2019, and 2019-2025,” said the statement

Malaysia reaffirmed its commitment to supporting UNCITRAL’s work, pledging active participation and contributions to strengthening the commission’s role in shaping international trade law.

Established in 1966, UNCITRAL is the core legal body of the UN’s system in the field of international trade law.