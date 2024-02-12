PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has expressed its readiness to assist Timor-Leste in developing its halal industry, helping the country tap into the global halal market, valued at over US$3 trillion (US$1=RM4.4400).

A joint statement, in conjunction with the official visit of Timor-Leste Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao to Malaysia, said the partnership aims to unlock “immense potential, fostering shared growth and strengthening economic collaboration between our nations”.

“To further boost and diversify economic cooperation, the leaders encouraged trade and investment promotion agencies of Malaysia and Timor-Leste to explore trade and investment opportunities in both countries,” it said.

Besides, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further enhancing the two countries’ bilateral relations.

The leaders welcomed the establishment of the Bilateral Consultation Mechanism (BCM) to be led at the Senior Officials’ level and looked forward to its inaugural meeting shortly.

In a joint press conference today, Xanana Gusmao said the country celebrated significant milestones, such as establishing the BCM mechanism and agreements on education, connectivity and trade, which promise to bring the countries closer together.

“In the bilateral meeting today, we engaged in meaningful discussions and solidified the enduring friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

“We reaffirmed our shared commitment to further enhancing our relations, underscored by mutual trust and a vision for shared prosperity,” he said.

The joint statement stated that both leaders welcomed the inaugural flight from Kuala Lumpur to Dili in the first quarter of 2025 to be operated by Malindo Airways Sdn Bhd (Batik Air), which will pave the way for further collaboration in various sectors, such as tourism, trade, education and technology.

The prime ministers acknowledged the importance of connectivity between Malaysia and Timor-Leste, which will be a catalyst to promote tourism and solidify people-to-people ties.

“We welcome the support to approve direct flights early next year to Dili, and AirAsia will follow up soon afterwards,” Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said in the joint press conference.

During the visit, both leaders witnessed the Exchange of Notes on the Visa Exemption Arrangements between both countries.

This milestone is expected to fulfil one of the requirements under the Roadmap for Timor-Leste’s Full ASEAN membership, promote the tourism sector and enhance people-to-people exchanges between Malaysia and Timor-Leste.

This exemption applies to holders of diplomatic, official or service, and ordinary passports from both countries.

Xanana Gusmao arrived in Malaysia yesterday, to begin his three-day official visit, his first to the country after assuming the prime ministership on July 1, 2023.