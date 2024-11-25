KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has welcomed investors from South Korea to explore the various opportunities available in Malaysia and to collaborate in efforts to boost and achieve mutual prosperity.

Anwar who also the Finance Minister said he had met with several chief executive officers during the C-Suite Insight Session as well as delivered a speech at the Malaysia-Korea Business Forum 2024 after meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol today.

“This event (meeting) stressed on the close relationship between Malaysia and South Korea, besides highlighting our commitment to innovation and sustainable growth,“ he said in post on X platform today.

In his speech at the forum, Anwar also welcomed the presence of over 200 participants representing 147 South Korean companies from various sectors including semiconductor, electric vehicle, green technology, and artificial intelligence (AI).

“In this same space, I shared Malaysia’s policies under the MADANI Economic Framework, supported by initiatives such as the New Industrial Master Plan 2030, the National Energy Transition Roadmap, and the Semiconductor Strategic Plan,“ he said.

Anwar said the C-Suite Platform provided a space for Malaysia to engage directly with leading South Korean companies such as Samsung, SIMMTECH, Poongsan Corporation, Lotte Energy Materials, and Kumho Petrochemical.

“These companies presented their plans for Malaysia, including investments in sectors such as semiconductor, renewable energy, rare earth processing, and the halal industry.

“Their commitment to Malaysia is exciting and reflects their confidence in Malaysia’s stability, policies, and as a strategic investment destination,“ he said.

Anwar and his delegation arrived in Seoul yesterday in conjunction with his three-day official visit to South Korea to further strengthen bilateral relations between Malaysia and South Korea.

Both countries will be celebrating the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2025.