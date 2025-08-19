Malaysia ready to discuss cross-border e-hailing with Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR: Transport Minister Anthony Loke stated the Ministry of Transport (MOT) is prepared in principle to discuss cross-border e-hailing services between Johor and Singapore.

He noted the proposal was previously raised with Singapore’s former Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat, but the republic was not ready for discussions at the time.

“This matter cannot be implemented by one party alone; both sides must agree before it can be implemented,“ he said during the Dewan Rakyat session on the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

Regarding a recent enforcement operation, Loke revealed the Road Transport Department (JPJ) seized four private vehicles driven by Singaporeans for suspected illegal e-hailing services.

“Why is there this special operation? Because at the Singapore level, they are also enforcing the law on private vehicles from Malaysia, especially those from Johor Bahru entering Singapore, which are being stopped,“ he explained.

He emphasised Malaysia’s reciprocal enforcement approach but expressed hope for a long-term solution to improve cross-border connectivity.

To ease congestion, Loke highlighted federal efforts to upgrade road networks near the Bukit Chagar RTS Link station for smoother traffic flow.

The MOT and Johor government are also expanding the Stage Bus Service Transformation (SBST) scheme as a mid-term solution.

“The Johor government has identified 13 bus routes from JB Sentral to strategic locations for passenger convenience,“ he added.

Additionally, KTMB plans to introduce the Southern Commuter service to enhance rail connectivity in southern Peninsular Malaysia.

Loke said the service aims to provide faster, cost-effective mobility while reducing traffic congestion and boosting regional economic growth.

On proposals for an LRT or MRT to Langkawi, he dismissed the idea due to high costs but mentioned exploring modern ferry alternatives.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting resumes tomorrow. - Bernama