Five teenage girls charged with using abusive words against Zara Qairina

KOTA KINABALU: Five teenage girls were charged at the Children’s Court here today with using abusive words against Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir last month.

The charges against the five were read before Sessions Judge Elsie Primus in closed proceedings.

According to the charge sheet, the five, acting with common intention, allegedly uttered abusive words directed at Zara Qairina, which were heard by the victim and could have caused her distress.

The offence was allegedly committed at Block A-3-6 of the Rabiatul Adawiyah Dormitory at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Tun Datu Mustapha Limauan W.D.T 15, Papar, between 10 pm and 11 pm on July 15.

The charge was framed under Section 507C(1) of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34, which carries a maximum jail term of one year, or a fine, or both upon conviction.