Malaysia reaffirms commitment to deepen strategic partnership with China

BEIJING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed confidence that Malaysia’s relations with China will continue on an upward trajectory.

He stated that Malaysia values its strong ties with China while reaffirming the country’s commitment to deepening bilateral relations.

“We want to make sure that what was agreed upon will be implemented at the fast track, because I want this special strategic, comprehensive relations to really work,“ he told Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting.

Anwar made these remarks during a courtesy call on Xi at the Great Hall of the People on Tuesday with Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan also present.

The Prime Minister thanked Xi for the invitation to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Plus Summit in Tianjin.

“For me personally, of course, it is a great honour to be given the opportunity to participate in the deliberations of the SCO, which is important to us,“ he said.

Malaysia and China established diplomatic relations on 31 May 1974 with ties elevated to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2013.

This partnership continues to strengthen across various areas including politics, trade, education, and social and cultural exchanges.

China has remained Malaysia’s largest trading partner for sixteen consecutive years since 2009.

Total trade between the two countries reached 484.12 billion ringgit in 2024, representing 16.8% of Malaysia’s total global trade of 2.879 trillion ringgit. – Bernama