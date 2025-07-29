Malaysia reaffirms diplomatic approach to maritime border dispute with Indonesia

JAKARTA: Malaysia has consistently pursued a diplomatic and legal approach in addressing maritime border disputes with Indonesia, particularly in the Sulawesi Sea, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

Speaking at a dialogue with the Association of Malaysian Indonesian Journalists (ISWAMI) and Indonesian media editors, Anwar emphasised Malaysia’s adherence to international law and peaceful negotiations.

“We follow the legal path. We do not take an aggressive stance. Both sides must avoid encroaching into each other’s territory,” he said.

Anwar is currently in Indonesia on a working visit, accompanied by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor to facilitate discussions on East Malaysian matters.

The Sulawesi Sea dispute, involving overlapping claims between East Kalimantan (Indonesia) and southeastern Sabah (Malaysia), dates back to 1979 when Malaysia published its maritime boundaries map.

Tensions escalated in 2005, leading to the formation of ISWAMI, a bilateral media initiative aimed at fostering constructive dialogue on sensitive issues.

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry maintains that the ND6 and ND7 oil exploration blocks in the Sulawesi Sea fall within its sovereign territory under international law.

This stance is supported by the 2002 International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling on related territorial disputes. – Bernama