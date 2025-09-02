Malaysia reaffirms regional hub status with clear economic policies

BEIJING: Clear economic policies and strategic infrastructure projects have reaffirmed Malaysia’s position as a key regional business and investment hub according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar stated that the country’s stable environment has created confidence among international investors particularly Chinese conglomerates during the Malaysia-China High Level Business Dialogue.

Close relations between Kuala Lumpur and Beijing also make Malaysia an attractive investment destination for Chinese companies noted the Prime Minister.

“Malaysia is particularly very stable but what is also important we have very clear economic policies,” he told 120 leaders from Chinese companies and conglomerates.

The Prime Minister who also serves as Finance Minister confirmed the government stands ready to facilitate business expansion in the country.

Malaysia has established comprehensive strategies in critical growth sectors including a semiconductor development plan an artificial intelligence roadmap and an industrial master plan.

Anwar highlighted ongoing initiatives to develop the ASEAN Power Grid linking Vietnam Singapore Sarawak and Sabah to strengthen renewable energy networks.

He stressed that clean and alternative energy will remain central to Malaysia’s economic policy moving forward.

The Prime Minister identified the East Coast Rail Link as a project that will spur regional connectivity and serve as a key growth driver.

This rail system connecting urban suburban and rural areas creates ecosystems for new industries and communities according to Anwar.

“Because of its success we have now agreed and I will be discussing with both President and Premier to extend that further to the Thai border,” he revealed.

Malaysia’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with China will continue driving investment trade and workforce development benefitting both economies.

The Prime Minister described the meeting as a platform to gain insights and share aspirations regarding economic matters.

He emphasised the MADANI Government’s clear policies through documents related to energy transition semiconductors and industrialisation.

The government will continue striving to make Malaysia’s business ecosystem more competitive and attractive according to Anwar.

This effort enhances Malaysia’s reputation as a preferred investment destination for international companies. – Bernama