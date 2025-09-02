Malaysia records RM1.73 trillion trade value for first seven months of 2025

SEREMBAN: Malaysia achieved a record trade value of RM1.73 trillion for the first seven months of 2025, marking a 4.7% increase from the same period last year.

Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation board member Datuk Mohammad Medan Abdullah revealed exports reached RM900.47 billion while imports stood at RM830.16 billion.

The nation maintained a trade surplus of RM70.31 billion during this period.

This performance continues Malaysia’s strong trade growth trajectory after reaching RM2.879 trillion in 2024.

Exports exceeded RM1 trillion for the fourth consecutive year in 2024, achieving RM1.508 trillion and surpassing the 12th Malaysia Plan target by 87.2%.

Imports increased by 13.2% to RM1.37 trillion last year, resulting in Malaysia’s 27th consecutive annual trade surplus since 1998.

Mohammad Medan shared these figures during the Negeri Sembilan Export Day opening ceremony officiated by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Negeri Sembilan recorded improved trade performance with RM19.27 billion in total trade volume for 2024.

The state achieved an export value of RM880 million from January to July 2025, representing a significant 10.2% increase year-on-year.

MATRADE continues to expand export markets through its 48 global trade offices and various development programmes.

Two hundred Negeri Sembilan companies received RM1.5 million in grants from 2024 to July 2025 through export facilitation funds.

These companies generated RM672.18 million in sales with MATRADE’s assistance.

The corporation organised 95 export promotion programmes and 1,835 business matches from 2024 until July 2025.

Seventy two Negeri Sembilan exporters achieved RM191.64 million in sales through these initiatives.

Thirteen thousand three hundred fourteen Malaysian companies were registered with MATRADE as of July 31, including 315 from Negeri Sembilan.

MATRADE will host the 21st Malaysia International Halal Showcase from September 17 to 20 at MITEC Kuala Lumpur.

Twenty Negeri Sembilan companies participated in last year’s MIHAS, recording RM4.29 million in export sales.

Fifteen companies joined the MIHAS 2024 International Sourcing Programme, generating potential export sales of RM44.7 million.

MATRADE expanded the MIHAS brand internationally with events in Dubai and will organise one in Shanghai from November 5 to 10.

Menteri Besar Aminuddin Harun urged Malaysia to explore diverse trade opportunities beyond traditional markets.

He emphasised the importance of expanding local products to new regions including Africa and South America.

Aminuddin expressed hope that more Negeri Sembilan entrepreneurs would become exporters through MATRADE’s programmes.

MATRADE deputy chief executive officer Mansor Shah Wahid described the event as a strategic platform to develop exporting entrepreneurs.

The programme aims to increase awareness and knowledge of export markets among micro, small and medium enterprises. – Bernama