KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded a trade value of RM2.62 trillion from January to November 2024, an 8.7 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) increase, said Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

In a Facebook post on Malaysia’s achievements for 2024, Tengku Zafrul highlighted that 50 per cent of the initiatives under the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030) have been or are in the process of being implemented since its launch in 2023.

“This includes the National Semiconductor Strategy (NSS) and Green Investment Strategy (GIS),“ he said.

He also noted that approved investments reached RM254.7 billion in the first nine months of 2024, marking a 10.7 per cent y-o-y growth.

“Nearly 160,000 new jobs will be created from almost 4,800 approved projects, representing a y-o-y increase of 76 per cent in job creation and 21 per cent in project approvals,“ he added.

As Malaysia takes on the ASEAN Chairmanship this year, Tengku Zafrul emphasised the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry’s (MITI) critical role in driving economic leadership for the region, fully realising the regional bloc’s economic potential.

This aligns with the chosen theme of Inclusivity and Sustainability.

“If we stay truly focused, I am confident the positive impact on the region will extend beyond Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship,“ he said.