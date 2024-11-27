PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed a second case of monkeypox (mpox) virus infection of the Clade II variety in Malaysia this year, involving a 34-year-old local man.

The new case, detected on Nov 25, raises the total number of mpox cases in the country for 2024 to two.

Since the first recorded case on July 26, 2023, the cumulative number of mpox infections in Malaysia stands at 11.

According to the MOH, the latest case involves a local man, with a history of international travel within the past 21 days, during which he was reportedly engaged in activities which posed a risk of exposure to the virus.

“The case began showing symptoms of a rash on his hands, body, and feet, starting on Nov 15, and he sought medical treatment on Nov 23, 2024,” it said in a statement.

The ministry added that the affected individual is currently in a stable condition, and is undergoing isolation. He has also been administered symptomatic treatment to aid his recovery.

“All close contacts of the individual are being identified and monitored for any signs or symptoms of mpox, for a period of 21 days from their last known exposure,“ the statement read.

Mpox, caused by the mpox virus, belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus.

Transmission occurs through direct, close contact with the rash or blisters of an infected individual. It can also spread via respiratory fluids during intimate contact.

The symptoms of mpox are fever with a maculopapular rash or blister rash on the face, palms, soles, genitals, conjunctiva and cornea.

The incubation period, which is the period from exposure to infection until the individual shows symptoms of mpox infection, is between five and 21 days.

“A positive individual with mpox infection can infect others a day before symptoms appear, and until all blisters have completely dried up.

“Usually, cases of mpox will heal on their own without any specific treatment,” the ministry said, adding that it will continue to monitor the mpox situation domestically and internationally, and the latest developments will be communicated from time to time.