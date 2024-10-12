KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia remains steadfast in its solidarity and commitment to the rights of the Palestinian people to determine their own future and to establish an independent and sovereign state with Baitulmaqdis as its capital.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he reiterated this stance at the dinner hosted by the Palestinian Ambassador to Malaysia, Walid Abu Ali, in honour of the visiting Religious Affairs Advisor to the President of Palestine and Chief Justice of the Palestinian Syariah Court, Dr Mahmoud Sedqi Abdalrahman Alhabbash, on Monday.

“I also took the opportunity to reaffirm Malaysia’s unwavering support for the struggle of the Palestinian people who have long faced various forms of oppression and injustice.

“May the close relationship between Malaysia and Palestine continue to strengthen, and may Allah SWT ease all efforts to achieve peace and justice in Palestine,“ he posted on social media.