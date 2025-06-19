Malaysia reports first COVID-19 death in 2025

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia recorded its first COVID-19-related death of the year during Epidemiological Week 24 (ME24), according to the Health Ministry (MOH).

The fatality involved a patient with serious comorbidities, including heart disease and diabetes, who had not received a second booster dose.

“This marks a significant decline compared to 57 COVID-19 deaths reported in 2024, with the last fatality recorded on May 26 last year,” it said in a statement today.

The decline, it added, reflects the effectiveness of ongoing control measures. However, COVID-19 cases rose to 3,379 during ME24, up from 2,011 cases the previous week.

Despite the increase, the national situation remains under control and below the alert threshold, due to ongoing surveillance and public health interventions.

To date, a total of 21,738 cases have been reported this year, with the weekly average holding steady at around 900.

Six patients were admitted to intensive care during ME24, all with underlying health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease and Down syndrome.

All received intensive care, with four discharged home and two transferred to general wards.

MOH continues to encourage all Malaysians, from unborn babies to the elderly, to stay protected by following appropriate vaccination schedules under the National Immunisation Programme.