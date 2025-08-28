Malaysia’s 13MP and Budget 2026 reflect state-level development priorities

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that the MADANI Government had taken into account development priorities proposed by state governments as part of preparations for the recently unveiled 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) and the upcoming Budget 2026.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, explained that the federal government has adopted a consultative approach by holding a series of discussions with state administrations to listen to and assess their proposals.

“During the preparation of the 13MP and the upcoming budget, I went to the states to listen to their requests and suggestions. This isn’t just a slogan, but a real effort to engage directly with state leaders,” he said during Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Anwar noted that several state governments, including those of opposition-led Kelantan, Terengganu, Perlis, and Kedah, had submitted their development priorities, some of which differ from those of the federal government and the Ministry of Finance.

“Although their priorities may not always align with ours, I’ve made adjustments and can give assurance that we will adopt at least one or two of the states’ top priorities. Insya-Allah, these will be announced in the 2026 Budget this October.”

Anwar said this in reply to Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias (BN-Jelebu), who asked whether the federal government’s infrastructure development planning had been disproportionately focused on certain states while neglecting others.

The Prime Minister cited the proposed development of a cancer centre in Sarawak as an example of how state-driven initiatives are being integrated into federal planning, even when not initially included in national blueprints.

“For instance, Sarawak proposed a cancer centre that was not originally part of our (federal) plans. However, the state suggested starting the project with RM1 billion in funding, with the federal government covering the costs later.

“These are the kinds of state-driven priorities we are continuing with, based on what each state considers urgent and necessary,” he explained.

Anwar also stressed the federal government’s commitment to ensuring more equitable distribution of basic infrastructure across all states, including the development of schools, public facilities, and enhanced digital connectivity.

For that, he said he agreed with the need for increased development allocations for rural regions to narrow the gap between states.

“We are closely examining projects, such as the rapidly growing Malaysia Vision Valley and several tourism programmes around Port Dickson, aimed at bridging economic divides,” he added.

Anwar unveiled the 13MP in Dewan Rakyat on July 31 and is scheduled to table the national Budget 2026 on Oct 10. - Bernama