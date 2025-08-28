Dewan Rakyat passes Government Procurement Bill 2025 with bloc vote

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat today passed the Government Procurement Bill 2025, a landmark legislation aimed at strengthening obligations, responsibilities, governance and transparency in public procurement.

The bill was put through a bloc vote, with 125 MPs in favour, 63 against, one abstained while 32 were absent.

However, opposition lawmakers were dissatisfied with the decision announced by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul, with Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee (PN-Beluran) arguing that the bill should have been referred to a Special Select Committee beforehand in line with Standing Order 80B.

Johari clarified that such a referral would require a written request from the committee to the relevant ministry.

“After the first reading, the committee must write to say it wants that bill to be referred to them. But I have checked and there was no such request,” he said.

Still unhappy with the explanation, the opposition staged a walkout led by Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (PN-Larut).

When tabling the bill for its second reading yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim described it as another major reform under the MADANI government, one which previous administrations had either not dared or been unwilling to pursue.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the legislation enhances checks and balances by allowing procurement decisions, including those made by the Finance Minister, to be challenged and reviewed through the Review Panel and subsequently the independent Procurement Appeals Tribunal.

He added that the bill also introduces punitive measures for non-compliance in procurement processes, with no exemptions granted even to the Finance Minister. - Bernama