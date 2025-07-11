Malaysia’s 2025 haj operations praised as best by Saudi government

SEPANG: The 2025 haj operations in Malaysia have been recognised as among the best globally, receiving high praise from the Saudi Arabian government. Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar highlighted this achievement, noting that Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) was awarded the prestigious Labaytum Diamond Award by the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah.

“This year’s haj season is special as we received the Diamond Award, the highest recognition for TH, showcasing our excellent haj management,“ said Mohd Na’im. He attributed this success to strong teamwork among TH staff and leadership, ensuring smooth operations for pilgrims.

The minister shared these remarks after welcoming 264 returning pilgrims at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1. Also present were TH chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Hussain and head of the Malaysian Haj Delegation, Mohd Hisham Harun.

Mohd Na’im also provided updates on this year’s haj season, revealing that 22 Malaysian pilgrims passed away in the Holy Land, a decrease from 28 deaths in the previous year. Most fatalities were due to heart-related conditions, with two suspected lung infection cases.

He commended Malaysian pilgrims for their discipline in following TH and Saudi regulations. Additionally, he thanked media organisations for their thorough coverage, which helped showcase TH’s dedication to ensuring a safe and smooth haj experience.

The 2025 haj operations will officially conclude tomorrow with the arrival of the final group of 232 pilgrims at 12.10 pm. - Bernama